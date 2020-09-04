Birthday Food Drive Benefits Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, OH – James McCandlish celebrated his 10th birthday in a special way this year. He set up a food drive yesterday at First Christian Church.

All proceeds of the food drive went to Christ’s Table today. James had a similar fundraiser last year for his 9th birthday and at his school. Today he shared a very selfless reason for doing this food drive.

“I don’t want really anything, I already have a lot and I’m thankful for what I have. But there’s also some other people out there that don’t pretty much have anything. So instead of me getting more stuff, I wanted to give to others,” James McCandlish said.

COVID-19 has caused more need in communities, food drives and donations like what James did are extremely helpful to organizations like Christ’s Table.

“Well the dedication of James is this is his 3rd food drive at the age of 10 to do for Christ’s Table is incredible. That just warms our hearts, but this year for him to think out of the box and not let this pandemic get in the way of what he does and what he feels is incredible. We’ve all had to adapt what we do, the way we do things, to continue to serve the people the way we did and for James to step up and do that too… awesome,” Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden said.

Christ’s Table is serving on average 2,000 more meals a month than the same time last year. Warden urges those who are able to help and donate to step up.