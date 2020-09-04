Bills cut 2 linebackers, place fullback DiMarco on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released linebackers Vosean Joseph and Corey Thompson, and placed veteran fullback Patrick DiMarco on injured reserve.

The Bills also activated tight end Tommy Sweeney from the physically unable to perform list in a series of moves made Friday, a day before NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players.

Joseph was Buffalo’s fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft but missed his rookie season after having shoulder surgery. Thompson was an undrafted free agent who appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons in Buffalo.

DiMarco missed much of the past two weeks with a neck injury. That led to the Bills converting undrafted rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam to fullback.

DiMarco is a 10-year veteran who spent the past three seasons in Buffalo and was entering the final year of his contract. He was valued for his leadership while his playing time decreased.

Sweeney had been sidelined with a foot injury since the Bills opened training camp in late July.

The moves leave Buffalo with a 78-player roster. The Bills open the season by hosting the New York Jets on Sept. 13.

