FRIDAY 9/4:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Less Humid. High 77°

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cooler. Low 49°

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

A less humid and cooler end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies this morning will begin to give way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon.

Skies will be mainly clear during this evening, so there will be no weather problems for Friday Night Football across the region. Game time temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Skies will be clear during the overnight, and it will be a little chilly, with lows around 50.

More warmth and sunshine to be had this weekend, with highs topping off in the lower 80s.

Warmer air will begin to move in for the Labor Day holiday, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s. The warmer air will linger into the middle of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will be slight on Labor Day and Tuesday, but they will slightly increase for Wednesday and Thursday across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Friday!

