Repetition and Redemption: John Glenn looking to bounce back against Sheridan

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- For the John Glenn football team, it’s all about repetition at this point.

A team, that doesn’t have a lot of seniors, relies on a large number of underclassmen.

The lack of experience showed in a week one loss, 20-13, to Meadowbrook. But there’s no need to worry just yet because, it was last season when John Glenn, won the MVL title, opened the season with a loss to Meadowbrook.

As the team gets ready to take on an experienced Sheridan team, John Glenn coach Matt Edwards said with each game his young team will continue to improve.

Which has Edwards and the Little Muskies excited for what’s to come.