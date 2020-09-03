Repetition and Redemption: John Glenn looking to bounce back against Sheridan

Local Sports
Ian Kress25

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- For the John Glenn football team, it’s all about repetition at this point.

A team, that doesn’t have a lot of seniors, relies on a large number of underclassmen.

The lack of experience showed in a week one loss, 20-13, to Meadowbrook. But there’s no need to worry just yet because, it was last season when John Glenn, won the MVL title, opened the season with a loss to Meadowbrook.

As the team gets ready to take on an experienced Sheridan team, John Glenn coach Matt Edwards said with each game his young team will continue to improve.

Which has Edwards and the Little Muskies excited for what’s to come.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Ian Kress

Related Posts

Josh O’Ryan won’t be denied on his comeback to the gridiron

Ian Kress

Sheridan volleyball tops Tri-Valley in straight sets

Ian Kress

West M soccer uses a solid second half to spin past Maysville; John Glenn rolls past Philo

Ian Kress