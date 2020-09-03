Josh O’Ryan won’t be denied on his comeback to the gridiron

Thornville, Ohio- Perhaps the best story for week one of the high school football season, in our area, was Sheridan quarterback Josh O’Ryan.

Or Comeback Jack as the team calls him.

O’Ryan returned under center in week one, after missing his entire junior season and nine games in his sophomore campaign.

Against Licking Valley, in week one back in 2018, O’Ryan tore his ACL, MCL and Meniscus.

It’s been a long process for O’Ryan to get back on the field. Now he’s back making a difference as the Generals quarterback.

Before the postponement Friday, O’Ryan led Sheridan, on its first three offensive drives, to three touchdowns. Running Back Jason Munyan ran in the first. O’Ryan found a wide open Landen Russell in the endzone. Then O’Ryan used the legs and found himself six points. Sheridan went on to defeat New Lexington, 55-18.

As the Generals look to repeat as Muskingum Valley League champs, O’Ryan will be a key piece for Sheridan in 2020.