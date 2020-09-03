Governor DeWine: Stay Safe From COVID-19 During the Labor Day Holiday Weekend

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday that this weekend we face another important event, Labor Day weekend. It’s a time for some travel, picnics and end-of-the summer get-togethers. But COVID-19 is still a threat and I ask that you continue to be safe.

DeWine says you can still have fun and meet with family and travel. But it’s not so much where you go, it’s what you do and how you do it. It’s how we act when we’re with family and friends, its the precautions we take.

The latest report from the Ohio Public Health Advisory Systems shows all counties in southeast Ohio remain at Level 1, which is the lowest designation on the system. In our area Licking County remains at the Level 2 designation.