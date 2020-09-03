THURSDAY 9/3:

TODAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Areas of fog likely during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs 83°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Patchy Fog. Low 57°

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler & Comfortable. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Thursday across SE Ohio, along with scattered showers and storms across the region. Most of the rain potential will occur during the morning, with chances diminishing throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s.

An isolated shower/storm chance will be with us during the evening, and then once again after midnight as a cold front move through. Lows will drop into the upper 50s tonight, along with some patchy fog.

As we end the work week, humidity will drop to more comfortable levels, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

The holiday weekend looks to be dry and a touch warmer, with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will begin to move in for the early half of next week, with highs in the low to mid 80s Labor Day through next Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

