You may have recently found application for November election in your mailbox

ZANEVILLE – Secretary of State Frank LaRose mailed out many of the applications last week. It is critical for recipients to fill out the applications and include every detail in their response.

“People need to be aware of the fact that they need to fill them out completely when they send them back in. They need the date of birth, mailing address, if its different from residential address, one form of identification, and then you sign it and date that,” Muskingum County Board of Elections Director Tim Thompson said.

It is best to send your information for a mail-in ballot as early as possible. It is also encouraged to register to vote as soon as possible with the deadline approaching in a month.

“Also voters need to know that the voter registration deadline is October 5th and so if you’ve changed your name, changed your address, make sure that you get an updated voter registration ballot by October 5th in order to be able to vote as a regular ballot in the upcoming election. If it doesn’t get updated, then the voter will have to do a provisional ballot,” Thompson said.

Ballots will not be sent in the mail until October 6th.