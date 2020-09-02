West M soccer uses a solid second half to spin past Maysville; John Glenn rolls past Philo

Going into halftime, the West Muskingum boy’s soccer team was tied with Maysville, 1-1.

Then the second half happened.

The Tornadoes scored five goals in the second half. Taking down Maysville, 6-1.

Kyle Reilly had two goals and one assist for West Muskingum. Nathan Davis had one goal and two assists. Seath Collins, Luke Pattison and Chase Chapman also scored.

John Glenn was at home taking on Philo, Tuesday night. The Muskies controlled this game from the opening kick, beating Philo 14-1.