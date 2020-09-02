Ohio State Highway Patrol and Safe Driving Over the Holiday Weekend

ZANESVILLE, OH – With Labor Day Weekend fast approaching, the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants motorists to slow down and pay attention.

Trooper Brice Nihiser with the Ohio State Highway Patrol wants everyone to know distracted driving and impaired driving is dangerous.

“So basically this weekend we just want to remind drivers that you know if they do partake in activities with the holiday, drinking or something like that, just not to drive. We’re really focused on safety this weekend, we’ll be out in full force and we just to make sure that people make it to their destinations and that sort of thing safely.”

In 2019 the Ohio State Highway Patrol had 12 fatal crashes, 7 of which included or involved alcohol or drug use. Also over the holiday weekend in 2019 the highway patrol issued 665 OVI citations.

“So with any holiday weekend there’s going to be more traffic on the road. What that means for the motorist is that they just need to be cognoscente of that, they need to be courteous with each other. Drive the speed limit and make sure that they get to their destination safely. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone not to drink and drive, always wear your seat belt, and make sure you’re not distracted when you’re driving.”

So far this year the Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued over 2,200 citations for speeds over 100 mph. Trooper Nihiser says this is inherently dangerous and troopers will be out looking for these kinds of violations.