Nelson and the Islanders try to clinch series against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: New York leads series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Philadelphia Flyers in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against the rest of their division. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 30-10-5 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 54 points. Anders Lee has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Jakub Voracek has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.0 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.