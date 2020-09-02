Muskingum County reports four new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday that four more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 320 is a 22-year-old woman. Case 321 is a 64-year-old man. Case 322 is a 20-year-old woman. These cases are not connected to previous cases and are recovering at home.

Case 323 is currently under investigation. More details will be released when available.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 316 Confirmed Cases • 7 Probable Cases • 323 Total Cases • 14 Active Cases • 2 Current Hospitalization/34 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths