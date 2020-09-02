Fatal Accident in Coshocton Co.

One person is dead after an accident on State Route 83 in Coshocton County.

It took place about two miles south of Clark around 2pm Tuesday.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Shultz, of Big Prairie, was traveling south on State Route 83 when a trailer, traveling north, came off a dump truck and went left of center striking Shultz’s vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner.

Authorities said the dump truck was driven by 29-year-old Grant Eberly of Wooster.