Czech team staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Sports
Associated Press13

PRAGUE (AP) — A staff member of the Czech national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus, days before the start of its UEFA Nations League campaign.

Players, coaches and other staff all had negative results in additional testing on Wednesday, the Czech team said.

The Czechs play Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday before hosting Scotland in Olomouc on Monday.

The person who tested positive has not been named and immediately left the team’s hotel in Prague.

The Czech team will leave for Slovakia on Thursday, a day later than originally planned.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Associated Press

Falcons sign QB Lauletta, former 4th-round pick of Giants

Associated Press

Appalachian St., La.-Lafayette, back as Sun Belt favorites

Associated Press