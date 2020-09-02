Columbia Gas partnering to take action against community hunger

ZANESVILLE – September is Hunger Action Awareness Month. Columbia Gas is supporting the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in their efforts to provide enough food for more than 150,000 meals a day through nearly 700 partner agencies in central and eastern Ohio.

“The Mid-Ohio Food Collective supplies a lot of the food banks here in Muskingum County. It’s really very important for a lot of agencies around not only central Ohio but also eastern Ohio as well. They help feed lots of families,” Columbia Gas’ Dave Rau said.

Columbia has already provided a large sum of money to not only the Mid-Ohio Food Collective but other agencies for the cause.

“We’ve given so far this year more than 700 thousand dollars to agencies around the state that support families and individuals who are struggling with hunger and other basic needs,” Rau said.

Columbia Gas will be using social media like Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, and Linked-In to encourage others to join the campaign.