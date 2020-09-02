Big Brothers Big Sisters Big Day of Giving

ZANESVILLE, OH – This time of year Big Brothers Big Sisters is usually planning their annual Buckeye Pep Rally.

Due to the unknown circumstances of when and if the Buckeye’s will be playing this year, they have decided to go ahead and continue with a Reverse Raffle and Online Auction.

“We’re having our annual Reverse Raffle again, only 200 tickets are sold and they’re only $100 each. And for the early birds who get in and buy this ticket, you can go online and get one. You will get 10 additional chances for the raffle for tickets. 199 and 200, and those tickets are guaranteed to win at least $400. There’s 23 cash prizes with the top prize being $5,000, so for $100 only 200 sold people can help out Big Brothers Big Sisters because kids still need to stay connected and they can also have a chance to win some prizes,” Executive Director Jenni Masterson said.

The Big Day of Giving is on Friday November 20th on Facebook. If you want to participate, be a sponsor, or donate an auction item you can visit their website at BBBSZ.org .

“And I also want to mention on our website you can also check out our Pie in the Face challenge. We are trying to recruit those mentors for our bigs for our littles in the program. We’re trying to do a pen-pal program and a virtual mentoring program because we can’t get into the schools right now. This is a great way for people to kinda get their foot wet and trying to be a big in our programs. But also it really helps the kids stay connected.”

Jenni Masterson, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters is retiring at the end of this year to spend more time with her family. Jenni remains passionate about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville and will work closely with the Board of Directors and staff to ensure a smooth transition.