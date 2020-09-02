AP source: Patriots to release WR Mohamed Sanu

Sports
Associated Press15

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Patriots intend to release receiver Mohamed Sanu, ending a disappointing tenure in New England that was marred by injuries.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.

NFL Network was the first to report the Patriots’ decision.

New England traded a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons last October for the eighth-year veteran hoping to provide some stability to its young group of receivers. But injuries limited Sanu to just eight games with the Patriots last season, including six starts. He finished with just 26 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.

He had ankle surgery this offseason.

Sanu was entering the final season of a five-year, $32.5 million deal he signed with Atlanta. By releasing him the Patriots will save $6.5 million in salary cap space.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

US Open Glance: Williams tries to get ‘Serena focus’ back

Associated Press

Islanders, Golden Knights to try again to close out series

Associated Press

‘Didn’t play good’: No. 1 Pliskova won’t dissect Open loss

Associated Press