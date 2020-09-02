Updated on Tuesday, 1 September 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT:

WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon. Areas of patchy fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. South winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 63°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 81°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 52°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 58°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 58°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L1 – is currently located down in northwestern Missouri with a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb. Meanwhile, the stalled out cold front is beginning to move north as a warm front the center of L1 all the way over towards Kankakee, IL. At the same time, a small area of low pressure with a minimum central pressure of 1013 mb is located near Port Huron, MI. This area of low pressure is dragging a warm front with it that is now located northeast of Ohio. Meanwhile, partly to mostly cloudy skies have been with us for much of the afternoon as high temperatures are presently in the mid-80s in our region. The dew point values are a bit high, presently around 70° in most places.

A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible in our region as we head into the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours. During the late evening, the stalled out cold front will begin to move a bit eastwards as L1 moves up towards Chicago, IL and then into lower Michigan overnight tonight. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be the theme in our region during the late evening and overnight with the bulk of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity associated with L1 remaining in northern Ohio and western Ohio. A light southerly breeze will likely help to keep the temperatures from dropping much, in fact I am expecting our overnight low temperature in our region to be around 67° – 71°. As we head towards sunrise, L1 will be near Sarnia, ON and this will allow widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be present in our region as the cold front begins to move into extreme northwestern Ohio.

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the early morning hours, and then as L1 moves into lower Ontario, the cold front will begin to move through Ohio. There is the possibility of a small wave of low pressure moving along this cold front as it moves through Ohio. Should this occur, it will likely cause the widespread rain showers and thunderstorms in our region during the late morning and early afternoon hours. As this is not normally the most favorable time of the day for rain shower and thunderstorm development, I am hesitant to increase the precipitation coverage above 70%. The cold front will likely begin to move into southeastern Ohio during the afternoon, and then be just to our southeast by the late afternoon hours. Thus, I went ahead and lowered the precipitation coverage for late Wednesday Afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be around as blow over clouds from the frontal boundary and the associated precipitation will be present. Highs will likely reach upwards of 81° – 85° given the amount of cloud cover and precipitation likely to be in our region during the afternoon.

On Wednesday Night, another area of low pressure – L2 – will move down from the Canadian Prairies and into western Ontario. L2 will drag a cold front into the Upper Midwest, but this particular cold front will likely not advance very far. In fact, the front is likely to stall out and begin to get lifted back to the north as a warm front by the time we get to Thursday. By Thursday Morning, another area of low pressure – L3 – will be moving into Thunder Bay, ON. While this is occurring, the cold front which will be to our southeast by Wednesday Evening will stall out. Another wave of low pressure may develop all the way down in Arkansas and then move up the stalled out frontal boundary on late Wednesday Night and during the day on Thursday. This would put the center of this particular low pressure near our region during the afternoon hours, at around the same time as L3 will be moving towards Hudson Bay. Thus, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region, but this may have to be adjusted depending on the exact track that these two separate low pressures will take. Either way, L3 will drag it’s cold front into the Upper Midwest during the day on Thursday, and by Thursday Evening, L3 will be at the southern tip of Hudson Bay with the cold front getting ready to move into Ohio.

L3 will occlude over Hudson Bay, and the cold front is looking likely to move through our region during the overnight hours on Thursday Night. For this reason, I am hesitant to go too high on the precipitation coverage, and for now I am leaving it at 50% (“Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible”) during the early evening and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours on Thursday Night.

On Friday Morning, the cold front will be moving to the center of the Appalachian Mountains. An area of high pressure from the central Plains will begin to work it’s way into Missouri. The upper level trough associated with this system will be very broad, and there will possibly be some vorticity maximums that will move through northern Ohio on Friday, but for now I am expecting that this activity will be a little too far to our north for me to include it in the forecast for Zanesville. However, given the little bit of low level instability that may be around, I am going to keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday Afternoon. For now, I am also keeping the high temperature at 79° – 83° just in case the clouds end up not being as numerous as I am expecting at this time.

The area of high pressure will work to keep things fairly clear during Friday Night, and overnight lows in our region will likely drop down to around 50° – 54°, and highs on Saturday will likely be around 80° – 84°. However, our next area of low pressure – L4 – will begin to develop back in the Canadian Prairies, and it will begin to move it’s way towards our region as we head into the day on Sunday. At this time, I am expecting that the cold front will be pushing through Ohio during the overnight hours on Sunday Night, but if the cold front slows down a bit, then it may not pass until Monday. For this reason, I am keeping a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday.

