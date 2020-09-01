Philadelphia Union (4-1-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (5-1-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Columbus after notching two goals against DC United.

The Crew compiled a 10-16-8 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-6-5 in home games. Columbus scored 39 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Union put together a 16-11-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-3-4 in home games. Philadelphia averaged 1.7 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Aurelien Collin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.