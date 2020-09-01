Officer Involved Shooting on I-77

An officer involved shooting took place early Tuesday morning on Interstate 77 following a vehicle pursuit.

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol said that around 3:30 they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 49-year-old William Carson Teter, of Columbus, for a marked lane violation.

The vehicle stopped then fled north on I-77. Stop sticks were used but the vehicle continued on deflated tires.

The patrol contacted Teter, who advised he wouldn’t stop and threatened suicide.

The vehicle then went across the median of I-77 into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes, almost striking a commercial vehicle head on.

A pursuit intervention technique by the patrol sent the suspect’s vehicle into the median near mile post 54.

Teter exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm and shot were fired by troopers and sheriff’s deputies.

Teter was shot in the right shoulder and surrendered. He was taken to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge and then transported to Riverside Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.