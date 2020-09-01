Chief Coury Offers Update On Found Corpse

Local News
Logan Slusser1408

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A young man was found dead in a car in Zanesville yesterday evening. 

The deceased is 19 year old Daylon Ulry, an area man who was reported missing on Sunday, August 30th. His body was found in a car that was not his own. Police Chief Tony Coury has more. 

“We entered Daylon as a missing person into our database, and patrol started to look for him. We worked with the parents and took their information in reference to where he might have went. We were unsuccessful in finding him in any of the locations where they thought he would go. Then, unfortunately, yesterday afternoon we were responding to 1508 Ridge Avenue, right around four o’clock, so 24 hours later, and we found Daylon Ulry in a vehicle deceased.”

It is unclear right now how Daylon died and his body has been sent to an area coroner.

“Daylon has been sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, so that we can understand what happened to him and why…We did not see any signs of foul play, that’s what has been reported. We don’t understand why Daylon was found deceased.“

The investigation is ongoing and is in its early stages. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Logan Slusser
Logan Slusser

Related Posts

AAA Offers Travel Tips For Fall

Logan Slusser

United Way Offering Back To School Help

Logan Slusser

Senior Center Receives Stipulations For Reopening

Logan Slusser