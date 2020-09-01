Chief Coury Offers Update On Found Corpse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A young man was found dead in a car in Zanesville yesterday evening.

The deceased is 19 year old Daylon Ulry, an area man who was reported missing on Sunday, August 30th. His body was found in a car that was not his own. Police Chief Tony Coury has more.

“We entered Daylon as a missing person into our database, and patrol started to look for him. We worked with the parents and took their information in reference to where he might have went. We were unsuccessful in finding him in any of the locations where they thought he would go. Then, unfortunately, yesterday afternoon we were responding to 1508 Ridge Avenue, right around four o’clock, so 24 hours later, and we found Daylon Ulry in a vehicle deceased.”

It is unclear right now how Daylon died and his body has been sent to an area coroner.

“Daylon has been sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, so that we can understand what happened to him and why…We did not see any signs of foul play, that’s what has been reported. We don’t understand why Daylon was found deceased.“

The investigation is ongoing and is in its early stages.