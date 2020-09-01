Cardinals play the Reds after Hudson’s solid performance

St. Louis Cardinals (13-13, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-20, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 1.08 ERA) Cincinnati: Sonny Gray (5-1, 1.94 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals 11000; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dakota Hudson. Hudson threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Reds are 9-12 against NL Central teams. Cincinnati has hit 54 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 8-7 in division play. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for fourth in the National League. Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a mark of .486.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Dexter Fowler leads the Cardinals with four home runs home runs and is slugging .492.

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.