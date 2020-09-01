Authorities seek information in criminal damaging case

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of two unoccupied vehicles in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, between August. 22nd and 23rd, a car parked in the 400 block of Seroco Avenue was shot in the driver’s side door.

On August 23rd at around 2:30 am, a pickup truck in the first block of Hancock Street was shot in the driver’s side door.

No injuries were reported in the shootings.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.