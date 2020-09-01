TUESDAY 9/1:

TODAY: Isolate PM Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 81°

DISCUSSION:

After a foggy start to the day, skies will be partly sunny across SE Ohio. Isolated showers/storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially during the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon, along with muggy conditions.

An isolated shower/storm chance will continue into the overnight. Patchy fog will possible as well. Lows will drop to around 70.

A cold front will gradually begin to move into the region on Wednesday. This will bring more scattered showers and storms to the area for your mid-week. Clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures a little cooler, with highs around 80, along with muggy conditions.

Another cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing more scattered showers and storms to the region. Temperatures will top off around 80 once again.

Behind the second front cooler and drier air will move in for the end of the work week into the weekend. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will return on Labor Day, with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

