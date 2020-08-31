Vegas beats Canucks, move within win of conference finals

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for three goals in the third period and beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. With a win in Game 5 on Tuesday, Vegas can eliminate Vancouver, the last Canadian team from the postseason.

William Karlsson, Nate Schmidt, and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his third win of the playoffs.

Shea Theodore added two assists, giving him four goals and 10 assists in the playoffs.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, and Tyler Toffoli scored for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom, in his 14th start, made 28 saves in the loss.

