Update On Area Murder

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-On Saturday, August 29th the Zanesville Police Department responded to a disturbing 10:30 am emergency call.

When they arrived on scene they found 29 year old Mia Micehli murdered on 908 Turner Street. They say the crime was most likely a crime of passion.

“The Zanesville Police department received a call for service at 908 Turner Street. The call was in reference to a possible homicide and we were told that the victim was possibly still inside of the residence. Upon the officer’s arrival to the residence, they were unable to get an answer at the door. We were unsure if there were any suspects left in the house.”, Chief Coury said Monday afternoon.

The suspect later apprehended was 36 year old David Sowers of Zanesville. Sowers was out on probation for a 2013 felony robbery. He has since been charged with two counts of aggravated murder. He is being held at the Zanesville county jail. Coury says the cause of death has been recently identified and the suspect was taken into custody with relative ease.

“Dr. Lee at the Licking County Coroner’s Office verified this morning that the cause is blunt force trauma… his mother recently moved into that condo, and he was at her residence since early in the morning.”

Sower’s bail bond has been set at one million dollars.