St. Louis visits Cincinnati after Wainwright’s strong outing

St. Louis Cardinals (12-13, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Dakota Hudson (0-2, 3.32 ERA) Cincinnati: Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

LINE: Reds 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Adam Wainwright. Wainwright went nine innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Reds are 9-11 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 53 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 7-7 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 20 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Dexter Fowler leads the team with four while slugging .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 23 RBIs and is batting .262.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with eight extra base hits and is slugging .500.

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.