Phillies acquire reliever David Phelps from Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander David Phelps from the Milwaukee Brewers before Monday’s trade deadline for three players to be named.

The 33-year-old Phelps is 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 12 games this season. He has struck out 20 and allowed only seven hits, four earned runs and walked two in 13 innings.

“He’s a fantastic competitor and he expects to be perfect every day,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s going to grind it out every day.”

Phelps is the fourth reliever to join the Phillies in a trade in 10 days. They got Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Red Sox and David Hale from the Yankees on Aug. 21. The team expects Phelps on Tuesday.

“I’m excited about it,” Girardi said. “It gives me so many options, experienced options, guys who have been used to pitching in the back end in the playoffs. It changes the complexion of our team.”

Phelps pitched for Girardi from 2012-14 with the Yankees. He was 15-14 with a 4.21 ERA in 87 appearances, including 40 starts. Overall, Phelps is 34-87 with a 3.83 ERA in 281 career appearances with the Yankees, Marlins, Mariners, Blue Jays, Cubs and Brewers.

“I feel you could put David anywhere,” Girardi said. “He’s added velocity. He knows how to expand up. He’s not just a sinker/slider guy anymore. He has a good curveball, a cutter. He’s been a really effective reliever.”

Philadelphia enters Monday night’s game against Washington with the worst bullpen ERA in the majors at 7.01, but right in the mix for a spot in the expanded postseason with a 14-15 record.

