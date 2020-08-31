MCLS To Start Child Specific Programs

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is starting programs for children to take part in.

Caitlynn Melick is the event coordinator for the children’s services and has more information on what is available.

“We have some exciting things coming up this fall, one of which is a STEM kit giveaway. That’ll be on September 10th from four to six pm right here at the John Mcintire Library. We have STEM kits for preschoolers through middle school. We are partnering with the Works to do that so that’s going to be really exciting. It’s a grab and go event, so just get your STEM bag, take it home and have fun.”

The event is first come, first serve and one hundred bags will be passed out. With school returning the library is bringing back its after school snack program.

“So we have tons of online programming. The best place to find it would be our Facebook page, so follow us on Facebook. We actually do have a grab and go after school snack starting on the 21st of September at our Roseville and South Branch locations… We partner with Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide this free snack. It’s a healthy snack, it’s completely balanced. It’ll be from three to four pm on Monday through Friday.”

More information on all programs can be found on the library’s website and Facebook page.