Masonic Lodge To Open Art Gallery, Houses New Business

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Masonic Temple in downtown Zanesville is looking to fully reopen during the COVID pandemic.

The temple closed its art galleries in the interest of public safety. General Manager of the temple Bob Grayson says that that is soon coming to an end.

“We currently have fifty office spaces with businesses or art communities in it. We’re trying to overcome the challenges we’ve had with the coronavirus. We’re now looking at having a once a month, an introductory Friday, which would be like the Friday art walk, but using that all day Friday to recognize small businesses and the arts community.”

One such small business is Southern Charm, located on the fourth floor of the temple. Owner Joanna Burchett tells why she chose the Masonic Temple as well as what her business provides.

“It’s just a funky old building here downtown, and I just feel like it’s centrally located here in Zanesville, where everyone can come and meet, whether you’re on the southside or the northside… I make a little bit of everything. I make custom cups and tee-shirts, signs, wreaths, I sell honey for Honey Run Farms.”

The Masonic Temple is located on Third Street.