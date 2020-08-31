Godoy’s goal helps Nashville beat Inter Miami, snap skid

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anibal Godoy scored his first goal in three years, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday night in a matchup of expansion teams.

Godoy, whose last goal came March 11, 2017, as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes, first-timed a clearance into the net from the top of the area in 53rd minute.

Willis had his second shutout of the season to help Nashville (2-4-1) snap a three-game winless streak, including back-to-back shutout losses.

Inter Miami (1-6-0) was coming off its only win of the season, a 3-2 over Orlando City — Miami’s only multi-goal regular-season game.

