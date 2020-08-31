Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Chamber Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Muskingum County chamber of Commerce is taking part in central Ohio’s Chamber Week.

The event focuses on what the chamber can do for an area. Muskingum Chamber President Dana Matz highlighted the chamber’s way of partaking in the event.

“Central Ohio Chamber Week, starting tomorrow, September 1st and running through Friday, September 4th. My counterparts and I have put together a video that is available to see, so we tell our story and promote ourselves. Generally we are promoting our community’s businesses and the community itself. We’re just taking this week to promote the chamber and what the chamber means to area businesses.”

The chamber has been an invaluable resource to businesses affected by the COVID pandemic.

“One of the first things we did was go into reaction mode where helping our businesses. Putting information up on our website, getting information via email and mailings out to our members, being a resource, working with area business experts to help small businesses and large businesses know how to best prepare.”

Chamber week starts tomorrow, September 1st.