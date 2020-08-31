Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.

Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers, who also took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Pirates.

The Brewers got two runs in the second when Pittsburgh second baseman Kevin Newman bobbled Eric Sogard’s grounder with the bases loaded. Sogard was awarded a hit and an RBI, with the second run crossing on Newman’s throwing error to first.

Pittsburgh tied it in the third on Erik Gonzalez’s two-out, two-run homer off Brent Suter, who retired eight straight to start the game before walking Cole Tucker.

The Brewers took advantage of another error by Newman in the fourth that allowed struggling Omar Narvaez to score after his leadoff double.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 5-3 in the fifth on Hiura’s leadoff homer that chased starter Trevor Williams. Hiura has four home runs in 10 games against the Pirates this season and 10 in 26 career games versus Pittsburgh.

Williams gave up seven hits and five runs (three earned) in four innings.

The Pirates tied it again in the sixth on Jose Osuna’s two-run single off reliever Freddy Peralta.

DEADLINE DEAL

The Brewers traded reliever David Phelps to the Phillies for three lower-level prospects to be named later. Phelps, 33, was in his first season with Milwaukee after signing as a free agent on Jan. 30. He appeared in 12 games and had a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings. “It became very clear early on that David was an attractive player to a number of teams,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Reinstated 3B Colin Moran from the seven-day concussion injured list and optioned 1B Will Craig back to their alternate training site in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Brewers: OF Avisail Garcia was out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game due to ankle soreness. He came on as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. … OF/DH Ryan Braun sat out with back soreness. … Placed RHP Brandon Woodruff on the paternity list. … Sent RHP Corey Knebel to the alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin, on a rehab assignment. Knebel has been dealing with a strained hamstring. … Recalled RHP Trey Supak and RHP Justin Topa from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.52 ERA) will take the mound Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs as Pittsburgh begins a nine-game homestand. Kuhl is 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in nine career starts against the Cubs.

Brewers: Josh Lindblom (1-2, 6.31) gets the start in the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Tigers at Miller Park. Michael Fullmer (0-0, 8.79) goes for Detroit.

