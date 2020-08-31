MONDAY 8/31:

TODAY: Few Showers/Thunder. Mostly Cloudy. High 77°

TONIGHT: Shower/Thunder Early. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 61°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower/Thunder. Warmer. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy end to month of August across SE Ohio. A few showers/thunder will be possible, especially from Zanesville points south and east. The clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

A stray shower/thunder chance will be with us early tonight, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy during the overnight hours. Some patchy fog will be possible. Lows will drop to around 60.

As we begin the month of September skies will once again be mostly cloudy, along with a spotty shower/thunder chance once again. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will increase for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A stray rain chance will linger into the morning on Friday, otherwise we will be drying out Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday into Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will top off in the in the lower 80s on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

