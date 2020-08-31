1 man found dead, 1 sought after boat crash on Ohio River

RIPLEY, Ohio (AP) — Emergency crews have recovered the body of one man and are searching for another man missing after a boat crash on the Ohio River over the weekend, authorities said.

Fire department crews and rescue teams were dispatched after a crash between a pontoon boat with two fishermen and a speed boat in front of the Ripley Boat Club sent five people into the water shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The three people from the speed boat were rescued and one was flown to a hospital. Crews searched Saturday for the two men from the pontoon boat.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that one man was found deceased, and searchers were still trying to find the other man.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Ripley fire department and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife

Associated Press

