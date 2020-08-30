Toledo Man Injured in ATV Crash

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Muskingum County. It happened Saturday just before 11:30 pm. Troopers says 35-year-old Lacey Stamper of Toledo was eastbound on Buttermilk Road when he went off the right side of the roadway striking an embankment and overturning. Stamper was transported by Mid Flight to Ohio State University Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. The Highway Patrol says alcohol is considered a factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation.

