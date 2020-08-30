Gianluca Busio scores to help Sporting KC tie Rapids 1-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gianluca Busio scored and Sporting Kansas City survived the final several minutes down a man to tie the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado defender Danny Wilson’s header cleared a corner kick by Kansas City (5-2-1) , but it went straight to Busio well outside the area, where he blasted a right-footer inside the near post to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Cole Bassett chipped a shot into the top of the net to give Colorado (2-3-2) the lead in the 57th.

Kansas City’s Gadi Kinda was shown a yellow card in the 65th minute and a red in the 78th.