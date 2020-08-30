Bakery Benefiting Recovering Women At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market has a new bakery in its vendor lineup.

The bakery is the Sweet Life Bakery. It specializes in bundt cakes and is located here in Zanesville.

“We sell bundt cakes here at Sweet Life. We have bundt bites, baby bundts, eight inch cakes and a ten inch grande. We have apple, lemon, blueberry, vanilla chocolate and peanut butter… It’s very moist, we make it with fresh blueberries each time. The cream cheese icing is always a nice touch to top off.”

The sweet life bakery also has a partnership with the Naomi House, a local halfway home for mothers recovering from substance abuse.

“The Naomi House is a sober living for women and children. Sweet Life is just giving us the means to take care of our families and take care of ourselves. It works well with our recovery.”

The Sweet Life Bakery can be found on Pinkeronton Avenue and can also be found on Facebook.