Abreu takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Royals

Kansas City Royals (13-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-13, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Kris Bubic (0-4, 5.96 ERA) Chicago: Dane Dunning (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Abreu puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Royals.

The White Sox are 13-8 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 63 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads them with 12 while slugging .649 with 21 extra-base hits.

The Royals are 9-13 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City is hitting a collective .249 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .298.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and is batting .313.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .508.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.