ZPD: Zanesville Man in Custody in Connection to Homicide

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury says his department is investigating a homicide. The Chief says his officers were called to 908 Turner Street about 10:30 am. Coury says once his officers were on the scene they called in the Special Response Team and after getting a search warrant entered the home and found a deceased female. Coury says after further investigation a Zanesville man was arrested at a residence on Jame Circle on US 40 west. He was transported to the city jail and will be formally charged on Monday. Chief Coury says the cause of death of the victim appeared violent in nature. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case. The incident remains under investigation.

