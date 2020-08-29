Urso, Mueller help Orlanda City beat Atlanta United

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Júnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller added a goal and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Urso, a 31-year-old Brazilian in his first MLS season, headed home a corner kick by Mueller to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Daryl Dike split a pair of defenders with a pass to Benji Michel who, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan charged, first-timed a low roller to Mueller for a side-footer into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

Brooks Lennon slipped a header, off a cross by Jürgen Damm, from the center of the area just inside the right post for Atlanta (3-4-0) in the in the 83rd minute.

Urso stole the ball from Pity Martinez deep in the attacking half and fed Luís Carlos Almeida da Cunha for a goal that capped the scoring in the 86th.

