Tinnerholm, NYCFC beat Fire 3-1 in Morales’ return

Sports
Associated Press21

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Anton Tinnerholm had a goal and an assist and New York City beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

Maximiliano Moralez played a low ball to Tinnerholm for a tap-in inside the far post that gave NYCFC (3-5-0) a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Moralez, who led MLS with 20 assists last season, was a halftime sub, making his first appearance since suffering a calf injury July 20.

Keaton Parks scored in the 16th minute to give New York City a 1-0 lead, and Mauricio Pineda tied it in first-half stoppage time.

Tinnerholm evaded two defenders and played a cross to Alex Ring for a side-netter that capped the scoring in the 75th minute.

Chicago (2-5-1) has lost four of its last five regular-season games.

