Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alliance Marlington 21, Alliance 18

Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 32, Windham 0

Ashtabula St. John 34, Southington Chalker 14

Austintown Fitch 33, Youngs. Boardman 3

Avon 33, Avon Lake 30, OT

Beaver Eastern 21, Greenfield McClain 20, OT

Bedford 44, Parma Padua 21

Bellaire 28, Hannibal River 14

Beloit W. Branch 44, Salem 20

Brookfield 35, Youngs. Liberty 12

Brownsburg, Ind. 30, Cin. St. Xavier 24, OT

Byesville Meadowbrook 20, New Concord John Glenn 13

Can. South 20, Louisville Aquinas 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Orrville 7

Chesterland W. Geauga 21, Ashtabula Lakeside 19

Chillicothe Zane Trace 25, Chillicothe Huntington 0

Cle. Benedictine 24, Warren Harding 17

Conneaut 35, Orwell Grand Valley 7

Corning Miller 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Delphos St. John’s 29, Rockford Parkway 20

Dresden Tri-Valley 38, McConnelsville Morgan 0

E. Liverpool 27, Lisbon Beaver 15

Fairport Harbor Harding 34, Vienna Mathews 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 39, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20

Glouster Trimble 34, Nelsonville-York 28

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Lore City Buckeye Trail 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 21, Swanton 13

Hanoverton United 31, Columbiana 20

Howard E. Knox 34, Fredericktown 7

Independence 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 0

Johnstown 13, Newark Cath. 10, OT

Lakeside Danbury 40, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Campbell Memorial 21

Leetonia 14, Salineville Southern 13

Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Strasburg-Franklin 13

Martins Ferry 22, Shadyside 16

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Sr. 21

Mogadore 49, Hunting Valley University 13

Mogadore Field 27, Peninsula Woodridge 19

Mt. Vernon 14, Lexington 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37, Lowellville 28

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Arcanum 19

New Middletown Spring. 45, Mineral Ridge 7

Newark Licking Valley 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3

Newcomerstown 28, Uhrichsville Claymont 14

Ravenna 14, Norton 7

Rootstown 20, Mantua Crestwood 14

STVM 35, Maple Hts. 8

Shelby 28, Ontario 14

Smithville 29, Doylestown Chippewa 15

Stow-Munroe Falls 16, Barberton 8

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, E. Can. 0

Tiffin Calvert 54, W. Unity Hilltop 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7

Warsaw River View 30, Coshocton 27

Wheelersburg 31, Chillicothe 0

Williamsport Westfall 20, Southeastern 0

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26, Belmont Union Local 22

Youngs. Valley Christian 39, E. Palestine 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/