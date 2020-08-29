Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alliance Marlington 21, Alliance 18
Amanda-Clearcreek 35, Lancaster Fairfield Union 7
Ashtabula St. John 34, Southington Chalker 14
Bellaire 28, Hannibal River 14
Beloit W. Branch 44, Salem 20
Can. South 20, Louisville Aquinas 0
Canal Fulton Northwest 42, Orrville 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 25, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Conneaut 35, Orwell Grand Valley 7
Corning Miller 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 39, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 20
Howard E. Knox 34, Fredericktown 7
Lakeside Danbury 40, Sandusky St. Mary 8
Leavittsburg LaBrae 42, Campbell Memorial 21
Magnolia Sandy Valley 51, Strasburg-Franklin 13
Martins Ferry 22, Shadyside 16
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Sr. 21
Mogadore 46, Hunting Valley University 13
Mogadore Field 27, Peninsula Woodridge 19
Mt. Vernon 14, Lexington 0
Newark Licking Valley 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3
Ravenna 14, Norton 7
Rootstown 20, Mantua Crestwood 14
Shelby 28, Ontario 14
Stow-Munroe Falls 16, Barberton 8
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, E. Can. 0
Tiffin Calvert 54, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Wheelersburg 31, Chillicothe 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26, Belmont Union Local 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/