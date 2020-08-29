Islanders, Flyers tied 1-1 heading into game 3

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders for game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Flyers won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. Kevin Hayes scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against division opponents. New York has allowed 34 power-play goals, stopping 80.7% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 assists and has 60 points this season. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Travis Konecny has 61 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.0 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.