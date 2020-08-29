Fink’s Friday Night Blitz- Week 1 Edition

The long awaited first week of the high school football season has finally arrived.

But mother nature had other ideas.

Plenty of games across the area got postponed until Saturday, due to lightning.

Zanesville was able to finish its game but fell on the road to Licking Heights, 31-27.

Granville, Zanesville’s week two opponent, lost on a last second touchdown to Waverly, 36-35.

Philo was beating West Muskingum, 33-7, before that one was called in the second quarter. That will not be made up. Philo wins.

Maysville was beating Crooksville, 20-0, in the first half before that was called. That game won’t be made up. Maysville wins.

Sheridan was beating New Lexington, 28-0, at the start of the second quarter before it was delayed. This game will be made up on Saturday night at 7.

Rosecrans was trailing Miller, 20-0 before a lightning delay. This game will pick back up Saturday at 4:30.

Tri-Valley, Morgan never started and will begin at 7 on Saturday night. River View, Coshocton are in the same boat, a 7 o’clock start on Saturday. John Glenn, Meadowbrook started for a few seconds before getting delayed, that game will also be Saturday night at 7.

Licking Valley vs. Watkins Memorial didn’t make it out the first quarter. This game will start Saturday evening at 6.