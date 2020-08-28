Yarbrough pitches into the 7th as Rays beat Marlins 2-0

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and AL East leader Tampa Bay won its third game in a row by beating the Miami Marlins 2-0 Friday night.

Top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings in his second major league start, but the Rays broke through against Miami’s bullpen when Yandy Diaz delivered a two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Michael Perez, a late addition to the Rays lineup, added a two-out RBI single in the ninth.

Both teams were back on the field to start the series on Jackie Robinson Day after declining to play games Thursday in protest against racial injustice.

Yarbrough pitched 6 2/3 innings before leaving the game with a tight left groin. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.65 but remained winless in his past 15 starts, including seven this year.

Pete Fairbanks (4-1) didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings, and Diego Castillo pitched around a two-out double and a walk in the ninth for his second save. The Rays (22-11) climbed a season-high 11 games above .500 and have won 10 of their past 12.

Sanchez hit 101 mph in the first inning and 99 in the seventh. He scattered six hits, all singles, and departed after throwing 92 pitches.

Austin Meadows singled in the eighth against Richard Bleier (1-1), advanced on a groundout and came home on Diaz’s single to put Tampa Bay ahead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Charlie Morton (right shoulder) threw to hitters Thursday. Another session is planned this weekend, and he might rejoin the rotation after that. … C Mike Zunino (left oblique tightness) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Perez.

Marlins: INF-OF Garrett Cooper and RHP Yimi Garcia, sidelined during the team’s coronavirus outbreak last month, were reinstated from the injured list. INF Logan Forsythe (right oblique strain) went on the 60-day injured list. RHP Jorge Guzman was optioned to the alternate training site.

Opening day starter Sandy Alcantara, also sidelined during the outbreak, is expected to return Sunday. LHP Caleb Smith and RHP Jose Ureña will also likely be back soon, fortifying the rotation for a September stretch when Miami will play four doubleheaders in 10 days.

“We will be able to throw a quality arm at you every day,” manager Don Mattingly said. “We just have to make sure we schedule it properly.”

TRADE

The Rays acquired LHP Cody Reed from the Cincinnati Reds for RHP Riley O’Brien. Reed spent parts of five seasons with the Reds, going 2-12 with a 5.44 ERA in 51 appearances.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Josh Fleming (1-0, 3.60) is scheduled to make his second major league start Saturday. He pitched five innings of two-run ball to win his debut Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Marlins: RHP Pablo López (3-1, 1.98) is scheduled to start Saturday. He has allowed two earned runs or less in all five starts this year.

