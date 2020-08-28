Philadelphia hosts DC United after shutout victory

DC United (1-3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (3-1-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out New York 1-0, Philadelphia hosts DC United.

The Union finished 16-11-7 overall a season ago while going 10-3-4 at home. Philadelphia scored 62 goals a season ago and recorded 45 assists.

DC United put together a 13-10-11 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home games. DC United scored 43 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Aurelien Collin (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.