Motorcade to Bring War Hero Ron Rosser Home to Roseville

A Roseville war hero will be brought home Friday to be laid to rest. 90-year-old Ron Rosser, who received the Medal of Honor for heroic actions in the Korean War, died Wednesday in Tennessee. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will pick up Mr Rosser’s body, which is being flown into Port Columbus Airport at around 3:00 pm. The motorcade will take I-70 east to the 5th Street exit in Zanesville. Then it will proceed to US 22 and State Route 93 in Crooksville. Police and fire units will be lining the route and crossed ladders of fire units will be located at the corporation limits of the Village of Crooksville. Rosser will be laid to rest Saturday. The Goebel Funeral Home in Crooksville is handling the arrangements. Calling hours will be 11:00 am until 2:00 pm Saturday. The funeral will start at 2:00 pm in the Crooksville High School Gymnasium. Mr. Rosser will be laid to rest in Iliff Cemetery in McLuney, Ohio.

