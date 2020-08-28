Mom charged after 6-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

CINCINNATI (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in his family’s Cincinnati home while she slept has been charged with felony child endangerment.

Darnasia McKinney, 26, also faces a charge of receiving stolen property stemming from Thursday’s shooting. She was scheduled to make her initial court appearance Friday, and it wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.

Authorities said the boy found the gun, which was unsecured and unattended, and “injured himself with it.” He was taken to a hospital, but further details on his injuries and condition were not disclosed.

Police said they recovered a stolen 9 mm handgun, but have not said if this weapon was the one used by the child.